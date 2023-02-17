Watch: Memorial Service of Kiernan Jarryd ‘AKA’ Forbes

The memorial service of the late rapper Kiernan Jarryd AKA Forbes is currently taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre.

AKA was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban last Friday. He was in the city to perform at the Yugo nightclub later that evening.

He had just walked out of the Wish restaurant where he had enjoyed a meal with friends. He and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were killed in the attack.

Watch Below:

Also Read: AKA to be buried among leaders, heroes and heroines – Lesufi

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author