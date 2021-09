Johannesburg- Dreams delayed are not dreams denied.

Slindile Nodangala has always dreamed to be part of the Scandal! cast, and now, five years after her first audition for the show, her dream is finally being realised.

Slindile Nodangala and Melusi Mbele are the newest cast members on Scandal!.

The pair play a mother and son and are part of the Kubeka family which is here to shake things up.

Authors



Anelisa Sibanda,



Mbalenhle Zuma