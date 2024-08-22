WATCH | Teacher suspended for cutting learner’s braids in class

A Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended following a shocking video that captured her violently cutting a learner’s braids in class.

The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage, took place at LD Moetanalo High School in Mhluzi, near Middelburg, this week.

In the footage, a young learner, her face contorted in pain, clutched at her head as the teacher pulled her hair.

The classroom, once a sanctuary of learning, became a battleground as the teacher used a pair of scissors to snip away at the young learner’s braids.

Unbeknownst to the teacher, a silent witness was capturing the horrific scene. The fellow learner, moved by a sense of justice, was secretly recording the incident on their phone.

The video, a stark testament to the teacher’s cruelty, was later shared on social media.

The learner, who filmed the incident, was forced to stop recording after the teacher noticed the phone.

The video has prompted the Mpumalanga education department to launch a thorough investigation. Jasper Zwane, the spokesperson for the department, expressed concern.

“We are appalled by this incident,” Zwane said. “It is completely unacceptable for a teacher to treat a learner in such a manner.

“Our department has zero tolerance for violence and abuse in our schools.”

Precautionary suspension

Zwane confirmed that the teacher has been placed on precautionary suspension while the investigation is underway.

“We are committed to ensuring that justice is served. The teacher will face disciplinary action if found guilty.”

The department has also pledged to provide psychosocial counselling to the affected learners and their families.

“We understand that this incident has been traumatic for the learners involved. Our priority is to support them and help them recover from this ordeal,” he said.

The incident has raised questions about the school’s disciplinary policies and the effectiveness of anti-bullying measures.

The department has announced that it will review the school’s code of conduct as part of the investigation.

Parents urged to report abuse

Zwane urged parents and guardians to report any incidents of abuse or bullying to the school authorities or the department.

“We want to create a safe and supportive learning environment for all our learners,” he said.

Braids had previously been the subject of harassment in South African schools.

In recent years, there have been numerous reports of learners being punished for wearing traditional hairstyles.

Some schools have even gone as far as to ban braids entirely, claiming that they are disruptive or unprofessional.

