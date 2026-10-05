Watch: Tennessee halts execution of woman after she survives lethal injection

Tennessee was forced to halt the execution of Christa Gail Pike after administering two failed doses of a lethal drug. Pike, sentenced to death for a murder committed in 1995, was alive and snoring after the failed lethal injections, and was taken by ambulance from the prison, her attorneys say. Tennessee Governor. Bill Lee halted the one remaining execution for the rest of the year after the incident.
- Tennessee was forced to halt the execution of Christa Gail Pike after administering two failed doses of a lethal drug.
- Pike, sentenced to death for a murder committed in 1995, was alive and snoring after the failed lethal injections, and was taken by ambulance from the prison, her attorneys say.
- Tennessee Governor.
- Bill Lee halted the one remaining execution for the rest of the year after the incident.
- CGTN