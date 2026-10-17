WATCH: The hunger paradox – how can Africa feed itself?

Africa has vast agricultural potential, yet hunger remains a major challenge. Gaps in farming technology, rural infrastructure and food storage continue to affect production and access to food.
In this episode of Africa Watch, Daniel Arapmoi looks at what it will take to turn Africa’s agricultural potential into a more reliable food supply, from smarter farming methods to better transport and support for young farmers.
- Africa has vast agricultural potential but still faces significant hunger challenges.
- Gaps in farming technology, rural infrastructure, and food storage impact food production and access.
- The Africa Watch episode features Daniel Arapmoi examining solutions to improve Africa’s food supply.
- The discussion includes smarter farming methods as a way to boost agricultural productivity.
- Better transport and support for young farmers are identified as key factors for enhancing food reliability.