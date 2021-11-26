WATCH: Unathi breaks silence after being fired from Kaya FM

Johannesburg- Idols SA judge and former Kaya FM DJ Unathi Nkayi has finally broken her silence after she was fired from the radio station.

On Friday afternoon, Nkayi took to Instagram and posted a video speaking about circumstances on how she parted ways with the radio station.

Nkayi hosted the midday ‘Joy Show’ on weekdays from 12-3 pm and joined Kaya FM just over a year ago.

The popular radio station in a statement said it had decided to terminate Nkayi’s contract “effective immediately”.

Sunday World understands that Nkayi recently had a verbal spat with one of the station’s popular presenters which led to disciplinary action taken against her.

It later emerged that the spat was between Unathi and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Watch Unathi’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

Sunday World

Author