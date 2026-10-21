Water quality concerns in Makhanda as 111 Rhodes students fall ill

Eastern Cape health authorities are investigating preliminary water test results as Makhanda prepares a coordinated response, following a suspected outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses at Rhodes University.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health working alongside municipal and university officials are yet to establish the extent and possible cause of the outbreak.

Department of Health spokesperson in the province Siyanda Manana said the department was aware of reported gastroenteritis cases involving students and staff at the university, with 111 cases reported as of Wednesday.

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“The reported cases have resulted in some cases of absenteeism among students,” Manana said.

READ: Rhodes University and SRC reach concessions following fee protests

The illnesses started on Sunday, with symptoms including diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting, prompting referrals to Settlers Hospital for further medical assessment.

Manana said the department’s Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) team had confirmed that several referrals from the university had been observed at the hospital.

“Verification of the reported cases and further assessment of the situation are ongoing,” he said.

Water quality under investigation

The investigation has drawn attention to preliminary water-test results from Rhodes University’s Microbiology Laboratory, which reportedly detected high coliform counts, the presence of E. coli and low chlorine levels.

However, the department cautioned against drawing conclusions before further assessments had been completed.

“The significance of these findings and any possible link to the reported illnesses are still being assessed,” Manana said.

The investigation will need to determine the significance of the laboratory results and whether they correspond with the reported cases.

Patients receive treatment as response is coordinated

According to Manana, the university has designated a facility to manage people presenting with mild symptoms, where they are provided with rehydration.

Those requiring more intensive medical care are referred to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Manana said the municipality was bringing together environmental health practitioners, health promoters, provincial epidemiologists, university personnel and other relevant stakeholders.

The coordinated response is intended to support ongoing assessments and ensure that the relevant authorities work together as the situation develops.

Residents urged to practise good hygiene

The department has urged people experiencing symptoms associated with gastroenteritis to take precautions, maintain hydration and seek medical attention when necessary.

Manana said the department would continue monitoring the situation and provide further updates to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the relationship between the preliminary water-test findings and the reported illnesses yet to be confirmed.

Tshwane continues to grapple with separate water-related outbreak

Meanwhile, in Tshwane, authorities are dealing with a separate gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to concerns over water quality at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works.

READ: Tshwane water crisis: Doctor warns residents what to watch for

Over 400 cases had been recorded in affected communities, including Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni, Dark City, Rethabiseng and Sokhulumi, with young children among those affected.

The Tshwane outbreak has raised concerns about inadequate chlorination and bacterial contamination in the water supply. Residents in affected areas have been advised to follow municipal instructions on water safety while authorities continue their response.

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