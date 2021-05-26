Water wars can be averted by working together

Johannesburg – Water knows no borders and boundaries.

Rivers are shared by many countries. This then shows that no one country owns a river and then calls for regional cooperation to manage the water resources for the equitable benefit of all the countries that the river runs through.

South Africa needs to be commended for the way it is cooperating with neighbouring countries sharing the same river basins.

On May 25 annually, we celebrate Africa Day to mark the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on the same day in 1963.

The OAU was transformed into the African Union in 2002.

Africa Day is an opportunity to promote African unity, deeper regional integration and recommit Africa to a common destiny.

As we celebrate Africa Day, we are faced with serious water- related challenges due to dwindling water resources and the effects of climate change.

We are also seeing conflict brewing in relation to the sharing of water resources as can be attested by the conflict between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over the Nile river.

In 2001, then UN secretary- general Kofi Annan declared: “Fierce competition for fresh water may well become a source of conflict and wars in the future.” A year later, he revised that position, saying water problems “could be a catalyst for cooperation”.

Without cooperation among countries sharing a water resource, there is bound to be problems leading to conflict because there is no mutual understanding on the management and sharing of the water resources for the benefit of all.

Regional cooperation on water resources management is critical to prevent conflicts. Rivers run through and are shared by many countries, making water a resource that is especially hard to divide equally between all the territories.

Water scarcity has increased in many countries mainly due to climate and environmental changes.

Water scarcity as a result of drying up lakes, dwindling rivers and river pollution leading to unsafe drinking water and collapsing fisheries are some of the critical reasons that may result in water conflicts among countries. Water is essential for our existence.

It is more important than other natural resources, especially because it has no substitute.

It is, therefore, crucial that water resources are managed and equitably shared among the affected countries. Cooperation and treaties in relation to the management and sharing of the water are crucial.

Interstate committees are then formed to meet on a regular basis to monitor and constructively engage on water resource issues.

This helps countries to have a common understanding and to constructively solve problems as they arise. The key to preventing water-related conflicts in Africa as it is now happening between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt with the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia, is for all the affected parties to treat each other as equals and work towards the benefit of all.

Let us work together as one like the river that runs through different countries for a united and peaceful Africa.

• Khoza works for the department of water and sanitation in Mpumalanga. He writes in his personal capacity.

