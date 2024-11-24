News

We can’t be indifferent as children die

By Sunday World
spaza shops
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 17: A view of a spaza shop where a young man was shot in White City during a protest against foreign owned spaza shops on August 17, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the group has vowed to close all foreign spaza shops in Soweto and no one will be allowed to rent out their property for foreign spaza shops without consulting community members. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

The death of children as a result of food poisoning at the hands of unscrupulous spaza shops, mostly owned by foreign nationals, has been described by the Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) as a national scandal and disgrace of great proportion that must quickly be nipped in the bud.

Addressing a civil and interfaith caucus at the Anew Hotel, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, this week, MRM chairperson Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, said: “The sadness of it all is that the death of children has become a tragedy that no longer touches with revulsion the ­heartstrings of communities. This is abnormal. This should not be allowed to continue.


