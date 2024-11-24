We can’t be indifferent as children die

The death of children as a result of food poisoning at the hands of unscrupulous spaza shops, mostly owned by foreign nationals, has been described by the Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) as a national scandal and disgrace of great proportion that must quickly be nipped in the bud.

Addressing a civil and interfaith caucus at the Anew Hotel, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, this week, MRM chairperson Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, said: “The sadness of it all is that the death of children has become a tragedy that no longer touches with revulsion the ­heartstrings of communities. This is abnormal. This should not be allowed to continue.

