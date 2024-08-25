News

‘We need to make peace with MKP’ 

By Sandile Motha
PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: Police during uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) march against alleged IEC corruption on June 26, 2024 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. The party has approached the Electoral Court in its bid to declare the May election results invalid and has also revealed that it will be approaching international courts over the alleged rigging of last month?s elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

ANC branches and regions in KwaZulu-Natal have warned that if the party fails to change its posture against its splinter grouping the MKP, it will further face decline in the province. 

Sunday World understands several branches in the party’s General Gizenga Mpanza region, formerly Greater KwaDukuza on the north coast of the province, led the charge.  

