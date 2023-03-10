Weekend loadshedding downgraded to stage 3

Power utility Eskom said on Friday that loadshedding will be downgraded to stage 3 on Saturday at 5am until Sunday at 5am.

Stage 1, something that hasn’t happened for weeks, will then be implemented from 5am on Sunday until Monday morning. But on Monday it’s back to stage 4 blackouts.

South Africa has experienced loadshedding every day this year.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa launched the Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) on Thursday. This is a collaborative effort between the government and Business Unity South Africa (Busa) to provide resources and expertise that will assist the government in fully implementing the Energy Action Plan.

“The establishment of the Resource Mobilisation Fund is a significant step in this regard. It is only through a collective national effort that we will be able to end loadshedding and enable our economy to grow,” Ramokgopa said during the fund’s launch.

