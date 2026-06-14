What awaits Bafana in the second World Cup clash against Czechia

With the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening-match hype a thing of the past and the competition in full swing, Bafana Bafana have shifted their focus to a much bigger task ahead —going up against a strong Czech Republic side in a crucial must-win game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night.

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