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What awaits Bafana in the second World Cup clash against Czechia

By Mokgadi Makwela
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With the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening-match hype a thing of the past and the competition in full swing, Bafana Bafana have shifted their focus to a much bigger task ahead —going up against a strong Czech Republic side in a crucial must-win game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • With the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening-match hype a thing of the past and the competition in full swing, Bafana Bafana have shifted their focus to a much bigger task ahead —going up against a strong Czech Republic side in a crucial must-win game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Mokgadi Makwela.
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