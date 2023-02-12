‘What can you do with R350 a month, we need R1 000’

South Africans with no jobs and who depend on the R350 social relief distress grant for survival can expect a substantial increase in their grant.

This is according to a senior ANC national executive committee (NEC) who spoke to Sunday World this week on condition of anonymity.

“Do not quote me because I don’t have the authority to speak to you guys in the media, but rest assured that the ANC will not rest on its laurels when our people need us most, when our people suffer and appeal to us for intervention,” the NEC member said.

“Everybody in the ANC speaks with one voice – from the NEC to the NWC (national working committee) to ordinary paid-up member of the ANC.

“We want a solution to this unemployment and poverty challenge so that we can give relief to the suffering members of society,” he said.

“We are the glorious movement, and we need to act gloriously. We have been in the struggle trenches, and that struggle continues for a better life.

“The minister is sensitive to the plight of millions of South Africans who are poverty-stricken, who have nowhere to turn.

“The treasury must hear us out. It must hear our call and our cry on behalf of our people.”

Asked if the ANC was talking to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, and whether the urgency with which they treated the matter was motivated by the need to improve their electoral fortunes considering the upcoming 2024 general elections, he said: “No. We have a duty and commitment to our people. It is the Nelson Mandela message we are drumming up; ‘a better life for all’.

“We are aware there were serious issues with service delivery. Some of the cadres were not up to the task. We are cleaning up the ANC.

“What can you do with R350 a month? This can hardly cover your daily needs. We need a R1 000 or more for our people and we will get it for all our people who have a need for it,” he said.

This week during his state of the nation address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa, in passing, hinted that the government, in one form or another, could lend an attentive ear to the question of basic income grant, and also said the social relief of distress grant of R350 a month would be retained, and in fact increased, without unpacking his address to give further details.

At the same time, the ANC’s desire or conviction “to be of service to our people” might be dampened by the fact that the national fiscus may not be in any stronger financial position to afford an increase to social relief of distress grant of R350 a month, or even afford the mooted basic income grant.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter this week painted a bleak picture, citing loadshedding “as having a material impact on Sars’ ability to collect revenue”.

The NEC member said, it would be inappropriate to mention names, but “you can rest assured that his [Kieswetter’s] office knows, and the national treasury is being lobbied about these matters of national interest, and which are related to the well-being of our communities”.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengu Bhengu said: “Although one cannot talk on behalf of some ‘NEC members’ we can confirm the NEC did discus the quantum and content of the social wage to which includes measures such as the social grants. Once fully constituted the relevant NEC sub-committees will process the proposals.”

