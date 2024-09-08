Why high court split Matsepe and Msiza’s VBS trial

Pretoria High Court judge Peter Mabuse has on Friday explained why he ruled that the VBS trial of former Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza and his business partner Kabelo Matsepe should be held separately. Mabuse stated that failure to do so would violate the rights of the other accused to a fair trial.

The state has charged 13 people, including Msiza and Matsepe, as collaborators in the bank’s collapse, estimated to have cost the creditors up to R2-billion.

On August 16, Mabuse granted Msiza and Matsepe relief from a separate trial due to their ongoing dispute with the prosecuting authority over further details and disclosure of the state’s case against them. He undertook to state the reasons at a later stage. The NPA intended to appeal the ruling.

