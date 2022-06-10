Woman nabbed for possession of copper cables worth R600 000

A 43-year-old Bethelsdorp woman is in police custody waiting for a date in court after she was found in possession of copper cables.

The police said the cables, with a total weight of 2 591kg, were found inside and outside her residence. Some of the cables were identified by Transnet as belonging to the company.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said while the estimated scrap metal value of the copper was R168 415, the replacement value could be over R600 000.

“The owner of the house was arrested and detained in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act and possession of the suspected stolen property. She is expected to appear in court soon,” said Naidu.

