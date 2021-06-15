Woman sentenced for rape of 13-year-old boy

Johannesburg – A Gqeberha woman was sentenced to 12 years in jail for the rape of a 13-year-old boy.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Anelisa Ngcakani said Thembakazi Dyamani pleaded guilty, in March this year, stating that she was too drunk to remember what happened on 4 June last year.

Ngkani said in a statement that the boy and a friend, had on this day, accompanied Dyamani to a relative of hers that also stayed in Gqeberha.

“Dyamani is not related to the boys; however, the three know each other. The boys spent the night at Dyamani’s relative’s house. Dyamani, who slept in between the boys, started to play with the 13-year-old’s private parts while they were sleeping. The boy tried to remove her hand but she instead inserted his penis into her and had sex with him,” read the statement.

It’s believed that after speaking to his friend, he was advised to report the matter to his parents and the woman was arrested.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom