Woman who posed threat to Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu walks free

An unidentified woman who assaulted cops and members of the presidential protection unit has gotten away scot-free.

The woman, whose identity has remained under wraps, caused a stir by invading the government ceremony hosted at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport. The event was to honour much revered king Shaka KaSenzakhona. He is credited with his mission of uniting people from different cultures.

The ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries. These included AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini and head of state President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Security threat

A senior police official attached to the royal house protection unit confirmed the incident to Sunday World. “Her conduct amounts to a security threat. And an investigation will give us a proper clue of what her intentions were.”

But it has since emerged that police authorities and the state intelligence services had a change of plan. They had no desire to investigate the conduct of the woman or whether it amounted to a security threat.

Swept under the carpet

“This thing has been swept under the carpet. Nobody is talking about it now. It’s a strange occurrence. We were told that they don’t want this thing to be a media frenzy because it might expose people in high power. Besides, the feeling is that the woman meant no harm,” one senior cop told Sunday World.

Asked whether there was any investigation or case opened with police, SAPS Colonel Atlenda Mathe only said: “No case was registered.”

Advocate Mpumelelo Zikalala, a crime and law expert, said it was strange that the case was not opened. This because the matter was serious.

Might reveal things that the public should not know

“In all likelihood, a case would have been opened and investigated. But sometimes the people concerned would opt not to escalate the issue. Maybe on the ground that they want to protect their dignity. Because if the case is pursued, it might reveal things that the public should not know,” Zikalala said.

The woman had stormed the VVIP area, demanding to be allowed to where MisuZulu and Ramaphosa had been sitting. She reportedly said she wanted to see “her man”. This was before she traded blows with police who were blocking her. She was then forcefully removed by the protectors.

