Young and old heed EFF’s call to shut down the country

Commencing at Church Square in Pretoria on Monday morning, the much-anticipated EFF national shutdown march took over the City of Tshwane.

From the youth to senior citizens dressed in red, singing struggle songs and holding placards reading “unemployment in South Africa cannot be tolerated anymore”, throngs of protestors followed EFF leader Julius Malema as he led them to the Union Buildings.

Among other things, the march was organised to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, for government to end loadshedding, and for the country’s leadership to come up with solutions to rising levels of unemployment.

EFF member Silas Raserutshe, one of hundreds of protestors who joined the march, said the march was long overdue.

“I am from ekasi [the township] where the real struggle is. Loadshedding is not even the main issue for us, because there is so much crime, hostility and unemployment. Loadshedding simply exacerbates our daily struggles,” said Raserutshe.

“We must thank Malema for his bravery, because many people know that our country is troubled, but they are not doing anything about it.”

Also among a sea of protestors was Lumka Goniwe, who said she is disappointed in the many South Africans who decided not to take part in the national shutdown.

“This [shutdown] was a success. I am saying this as a proud South African. This march had nothing to do with the EFF, but everything to do with patriotism,” Goniwe said.

“We have been quiet for too long, that the ruling party took us for granted. We want President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign like [former presidents] Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki did. Ramaphosa has done enough damage.

“We live in such a beautiful country to be struggling with jobs, crime, and basic service delivery.”

In a statement earlier in the day, the EFF said it was pleased that the shutdown was proceeding successfully, peacefully and with “the utmost discipline”.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the success of the national shutdown has proven that the people are tired of loadshedding, corruption, unemployment, crime, gender-based violence and a lack of service delivery.

One of the successes of the nationwide shutdown, he said, was that the stages of loadshedding have been reduced.

“This morning, activists came out in their numbers and registered their dissatisfaction against the incompetent government of Cyril Ramaphosa, in the face of intimidation and violence by police and military personnel,” said Thambo.

“As things stand, it is not a normal day in South Africa. Taxi ranks, malls and intersection which would ordinarily be busy in the cities and townships are empty.

“Many shops, businesses, petrol stations, car dealerships and courts are not operational as a result of the national shutdown.”

