Zandie Khumalo-Gumede defends Don Design

Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has come to Don Designs’ defense after social media speculation that he was “involved” in the death of the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Musician Da Les came out guns blazing telling people to leave Don Design alone and also explained how Don had always been there for AKA.

Khumalo-Gumede said she felt for Don even though she does not know him personally. She added that she knows exactly what he is going through and advised him to stay strong and block out the noise.

“Stay strong bhuti, mourn your friend, heal, and continue to live your life as long as u know your truth and your friend knows the truth, love, and light,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede)

