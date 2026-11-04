Rise Mzansi’s Zibi raises alarm over voting station changes as voters face long queues

Rise Mzansi leader and Member of Parliament Songezo Zibi has raised concerns about voting station allocations and long queues during the 2026 Local Government Elections.

He warned that logistical challenges could discourage people from casting their ballots.

In a post on X, Zibi expressed frustration after discovering that, despite having voted at a station situated outside his residential gate since 2006, he would have to travel a little further to vote in this year’s elections.

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There’s a voting station outside my gate. I’ve voted there since 2006. This time I’m voting 1km away from where I normally vote. My son (lives with me) is voting 5km away. I foresee a lot of people just staying at home as a result. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) November 4, 2026

READ: Elections 2026: IEC declares ‘war on long queues’ ahead of polls

Zibi also highlighted the situation at Heuwelsig Estate, where a voting tent erected outside the entrance was standing empty because most residents were registered to vote elsewhere.

“In Heuwelsig Estate (Centrurion), the tent in front of the gate is empty because most people from that estate are registered elsewhere. ‘Elsewhere’ the queue is super long so people are turning back. Imagine people with no cars,” he wrote.

“My son is a first time voter. He registered right in front of our complex at the final registration weekend, not where he’s supposed to vote now. It doesn’t answer the issue to tell me I’m a politician. I’m okay. My voting station is still 5min away. But the people with no cars to go 5km away?”.

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His comments raise questions about the accessibility of voting stations and the potential consequences of relocating voters away from their usual polling venues, particularly for residents who depend on public transport or have no access to private vehicles.

The concerns come as South Africans head to the polls to elect municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery over the next five years.

READ MORE: Crowded ballots, hung councils and kingmakers: Navigating South Africa’s local elections

Buffalo City Mayor reportedly denied preferential treatment at voting station

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Executive Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) representative, Princess Faku reportedly encountered resistance from residents after allegedly attempting to skip the queue at a voting station.

Residents reportedly insisted that she wait her turn alongside other voters.

The ANC mayor of the Buffalo City Metropolitan was denied to skip the queue by residents of Gonubie at their voting station. One resident can be heard saying “uzofola nathi namhlanje” (she will join the queue with) #LGE2026 https://t.co/tWDJdL8w6a — Siwaphiwe (@SiwaMbara) November 4, 2026

The incident has drawn attention to the expectation that public representatives and ordinary citizens should be treated equally during the voting process.

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