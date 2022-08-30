Zimbabwe embassy still shocked by Ramathuba’s conduct

The Zimbabwe embassy is in contact with the South African government following Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s outbursts during a visit to a provincial hospital last week.

The embassy said in a statement that it is shocked and still in disbelief about the way Ramathuba chose to address a Zimbabwean patient at Bela Bela Hospital.

“We’re concerned by the way the MEC for health in Limpopo addressed a Zimbabwean patient in Bela Bela. We believe platforms exist for engagement and we subscribe to full utilization of appropriate channels and platforms for the good of our two countries,” said the embassy in a statement.

Political parties and some sections of the population have called for the removal of Ramathuba following her outbursts.

This after a video trended on social media where Ramathuba can be heard telling a patient from Zimbabwe to go and seek medical care from [Zimbabwean president] Emmerson Mnangwangwa because her department does not have the budget to help foreigners.

The EFF said the MEC displayed arrogance and must be removed from her position.

“The hateful comments which were in full view of individuals who laughed at the merciless shaming of a patient reveal a shocking hatred for a fellow human being by someone tasked with protecting and saving human life,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

DA spokesperson in Limpopo Risham Maharaj said the opposition party had written to the SA Human Rights Commission about the “unacceptable conduct”.

Maharaj said the incident was just another reason why Ramathuba must be fired in order to save Limpopo’s health system. The DA added that it would also file a complaint with the Limpopo legislature ethics committee and the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

Some media quoted Ramathuba as saying calls for her resignation are mainly from the middle class who do not use public hospitals.

“I’m saying that they must respect our country’s laws and pay for our services. I’m not being xenophobic but telling the truth,” Ramathuba said in her defence.

“It can’t be correct that undocumented foreign nationals benefit. This is unfair because if you go to their country, such conduct doesn’t happen.”

She added that Limpopo has a surgical backlog and stated that the situation is affecting ordinary citizens who cannot afford medical aids.

