Zodwa Wabantu unveiled as new ambassador of the AMC party

From TikTok stars to influencers to musicians, actors and celebrities, T’is truly the silly season for South Africa’s political parties as we gear up for the national elections.

Latest to join the battle of the ambassadors is the African Movement Congress (AMC).

The political party is led by its president, Roy Moodley, who also has a 20 years political background.

On Friday, the KZN-based newly formed party introduced socialite Zodwa wa Bantu as its ambassador. The party was formed in October 2023.

Durban businessman and philanthropist Moodley believes his newly formed political party, African Movement Congress, will be the game-changer in South Africa’s next general elections come May 29.

Brand Zodwa ‘aligns with the party’

Zodwa, 38, real name Zodwa Rebecca Libram, was chosen because Zodwa Wabantu’s brand “aligns with the party’s visions and what it stands for”.

South Africans got to know Zodwa for her risqué lifestyle. She of dressing skimpily and dancing provocatively, almost naked, on tables at events.

The socialite continued to stress about the state of South Africans and their livelyhood. She said the government mustn’t favour individuals. Instead, it must favour and benefit all South African citizens regardless of race.

Family-oriented party

Moodley stated that the country has to be family-oriented, which is what the party aims to bring: a united society.

The AMC is a game changer, aimed at empowering and uplifting the people ,which is also what Zodwa urges people to do. She urges people to not fear change.

A party for the people

“We have all tried different parties, but there is nothing wrong with following a party that aligns with what you stand for. A party that will be for the people.

“I urge everyone that wants to walk this walk for change with me to come forward and join me. If we hold hands and be unified, a lot can be achieved.”

African Movement Congress should be the choice we choose. Let’s rally behind our leader, Mr Moodley,” Zodwa said.

Moodley, from Phoenix, north of Durban, established the African Movement Congress (AMC) on October 10 last year to “represent the recent and unachieved past revolution of the South African masses in the fight against racial segregation (racism) and imperialism”.