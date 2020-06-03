Zondo commission expects Zuma to appear again

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said today, the commission into state capture still wants former President Jacob Zuma to appear and testify.

Zondo told the media that he was expecting to resume work later this month or early July under the conditions of lockdown level 3.

“I had determined a time when I was going to require him to come back. But that time had to change after the extension of the lockdown,” he said.

“It is going to happen, reasonably soon after we have resumed hearings. We still would love him to come give evidence,” he added.

Zondo said he had received unequivocal support of the work of the commission from President Cyril Ramaphosa last Friday and today.

The deputy chief justice said they were working around the clock to finish the work of the commission in the next eight months or so.

The last time Zuma appeared before the commission was last year, July 15.

The former president was expected back at the commission between 27 and 31 but could not make it after his lawyers told the commission he was too sick to do so.

George Matlala