Zondo commission given an extra R63 million

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has given the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, also known as the Zondo Commission additional money for it to complete its work.

Mboweni said this as he presented the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament.

“In addition, the State Capture Commission of Inquiry is allocated an additional

R63 million from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to

finalise investigations and produce a close-out report,” Mboweni said.

The Zondo Commission was in February granted a further 13-month extension to finish its work. However, this is the “final extension”, said the Pretoria high court at the time.

The commission was meant to wrap up its work by March. However, the commission felt it still had a lot of ground to cover

In granting the extension, Judge Wendy Hughes said that Zondo had made a case for the 13 extra months.

Legislators were told in July has been told that the Zondo commission has cost taxpayers R700 million so far.

This is double the R350 million price tag that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the inquiry had cost as of September last year.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo