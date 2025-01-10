Zulu queen races to stop King Misizulu’s controversial wedding

Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu, the first wife of Zulu nation King Misizulu kaZwelithini, has urgently petitioned the Pietermaritzburg High Court to halt her husband’s wedding plans.

The Zulu monarch faces a legal challenge as he prepares to marry another woman.

This unfolds amid King Misizulu’s divorce proceedings against Queen Ntokozo, currently lodged in the same court.

Wedding set for January 24 and 25

Queen Ntokozo’s application seeks to interdict the King from hosting or planning the wedding on January 24 and 25.

“The respondent be interdicted from making any further arrangements pertaining to the said wedding ceremony and/or marriage,” she stated.

She emphasised that their marriage, under civil law, remains valid and is in community of property.

“The respondent is my husband, the honourable Zulu King, who resides at the Royal Palace in Nongoma,” she added.

Queen Ntokozo highlighted that King Misizulu’s proposal to another woman and wedding preparations breach their existing civil union.

“I humbly submit that the respondent cannot enter into another marriage while our civil marriage still exists,” she explained.

She argued the law prohibits simultaneous marriages under civil union, warning this would constitute bigamy.

Illegal bigamy

“This honourable court is empowered to stop the respondent from committing the offence of bigamy,” she asserted.

Queen Ntokozo said her husband’s intent to wed is evident, with wedding dates already announced.

She noted a meeting with the King to discuss the wedding was postponed to February, making it too late.

“I submit that the respondent will suffer no prejudice if this order is granted,” she said confidently.

Divorce remains pending

She explained that the King could take another wife only after the law allows him to do so.

“The respondent wishes to get married while our marriage still subsists and a divorce remains pending,” she argued.

Queen Ntokozo’s legal rights as a wife will now be tested in court during this urgent matter.

