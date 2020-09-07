Zuma’s trial postponed in absentia

The NPA announced the news through a media statement this afternoon stating that the matter all parties involved in the case have agreed postpone the appearance in absentia of the accused and all legal counsel on September 8 2020.

Zuma is on trial alongside Thales, an armament company that stands accused of paying the former President R500 000 for protection against prosecution in what later became known as the Arms deal.

This monies were alleged to have been paid to Zuma through his then financial adviser Schabir Shaik.