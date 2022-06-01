Charmza of the week: Arthur ‘10111’ Zwane

We wish newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane well in his three-year stint at the helm. He deserves it as he has been at the club as a player and coach, for over 20 years.

The Meadowlands, Soweto-born, Zwane has occupied the hot seat before whenever a coach is fired, recently when Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter were shown the door.

Zwane led the team in the last seven PSL games and did well last season to clinch a MTN8 berth and guided Chiefs to the CAF Champions League finals.

Time to take bull by the horns.

