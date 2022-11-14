Charmza of the week: Lebo M

Epic theatrical play The Lion King creator Lebohang Morake, known as Lebo M, will be honoured as the first black African producer on Broadway at the 25th anniversary of the animation staging of the stage production today.

The Grammy award-winning Lebo M is a producer, composer and vocalist responsible for one of the The Lion King’s most iconic opening lines in animation history, “Naaaantsi ngonyama…”

The theatrical production began in 1994 and still delights audiences all over the world.

