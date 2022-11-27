Charmza of the week: Msaki

Award-winning songstress Msaki has collaborated with Jesse Clegg, the son of the late, world-renowned musician Johnny Clegg, to revive the music of the latter.

Johnny’s voice will be brought to life via technology as Msaki and Jesse perform the song, Hoping for a Miracle, a project that was championed and produced by singer-songwriter Jesse.

The SA Music Award-winning Msaki and Jesse are accomplished singers and songwriters in their own right.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author