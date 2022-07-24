Bra Zinga sought higher good

Don Mattera, who passed away on Monday, July 18 – a day reserved all over the world to honour and celebrate the life and times of Nelson Mandela was an ordinary man.

Many of those who knew him fondly called him Bra Zinga. Throughout the many years I came to know Bra Zinga, I learnt that Mattera was not just an ordinary man, as he wanted to be known, he was also a man of extraordinary disposition.

I first met Bra Zinga in the early ’90s when I was admitted to the Weekly Mail training project for journalism internship, where he was head of the training programme.

There was an array of enterprising cadets (as we were called then) such as Mondli Makhanya, the late Saint P Molakeng and Glenda Daniels (now a professor of media studies).

Under Bra Zinga’s tutelage, the internship programme was to attract many more industrious and aspiring journalists such as Ferial Haffajee, Vuyo Mvoko, Paul Stober, Jubie Matlou and many other young men and women who shared a common objective of using progressive journalism to fight for change.

The Weekly Mail newsroom already boasted the likes of Phil “Chippa” Molefe, Mzimkhulu Malunga and Thandeka Gqubule, who had already graduated from the internship programme.

With Anton Harber and Irwin Manoim as co-editors, and veterans such as the late Robben Islander Thami Mkhwanazi, the Weekly Mail newsroom became the epitome of courageous journalism.

However, it was Mattera’s imposing presence among us that became a powerful driving force that was to take our collective journey as interns to the desired destination. Bra Zinga greeted with what became a trademark clenched fist every time he walked across the newsroom.

I noticed how his face contorted with the pain of a man who has gone through so much in life every time he reminded us to use memory as a weapon in our struggle to become a better people.

I was one of those who learnt from him that journalism without compassion is valueless.

A motivator and teacher of incredible proportions, Bra Zinga taught us that it was possible to reach our destination as journalists without compromising on certain journalistic values.

Key among the values he spoke about was what he called a deep loyalty to truth. He was philosophical every time he expounded on truth as a cardinal virtue in journalism, saying we must stick to truth as it was the only virtue that inspires greatness of the mind and soul if you want to become a writer.

In the wake of his passing this week, I delved deep into a journalistic essay written by John Calhoun Merrill, which is titled Press Freedom. Bra Zinga gave this book to me as a present some years ago as my journalistic career took off.

Bra Zinga had directed me to a chapter, which elaborates on how the pursuit of truth “leads a person to seek the highest good in what he does, thereby heightening his authenticity as a person and a professional”.

Throughout his life, he never embarked on any work to please other people or gain advantage. He always acted out of duty to his people and his country.

Virtues epitomised in Mattera’s life will be felt many years after his death.

