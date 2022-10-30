Advanced notice on ‘attack’ would have been polite

Something is deeply worrying about how the US and South African governments have been bickering over the terror alert issued by the American embassy this week.

There is no doubt that the US government caused panic after its embassy claimed it was in possession of information pointing to “terrorists” who may be planning an attack targeting large gatherings at “an unspecified location” in the greater Sandton area in Johannesburg this weekend.

Unsettlingly, we were left to figure it out the details for ourselves as the US said it had no further information regarding “the timing, method, or target of the potential attack”, although the US embassy staff was advised to avoid crowds and other large public gatherings in the Sandton area.

South Africa, correctly or wrongly, came out guns blazing, with the usually measured President Cyril Ramaphosa describing the issuing of the alert without having had prior discussions with his administration as “unfortunate”.

If that is the case, the US alert becomes problematic in many ways. It appears to be undermining diplomatic protocol, especially on a matter so grave as a potential terrorist attack. It also begs the question whether security matters, especially terrorist attacks, were not discussed during the recent official working visit by Ramaphosa to the US where he met US President Joe Biden.

Even so, would it not have been prudent for the Americans to forewarn their South African counterparts that they were going to issue an alert, even if it was based on insufficient information?

We find it reckless that the US embassy would cause panic on what is apparently scant information of the alleged potential attack. A proper diplomatic engagement would have assisted both parties to jointly gather proper intelligence and would surely have gone a long way in devising a strategy to secure citizens and counter any potential attack.

The alert triggered panic, especially in light of big gatherings such as the Gay Pride, which took place in Sandton yesterday and the Soweto Derby, which was played at the massive FNB stadium in Johannesburg, attended by more than 70 000 soccer fans.

Conspiracy theories abound. The South African government’s “toenadering” with US enemies such as Russia can also not be ignored as South African government officials seem to suggest. More recently, Ramaphosa paid a state visit to Saudi Arabia, which is also embroiled in palpable tensions with the Biden administration. If that is the case, the Americans must not expect South Africa to become enemies of their enemies too.

However, South Africa must also learn from India and not shy away from its moral obligation to criticise its friends such as Russia when they provoke wars on innocent nations like Ukraine.

South Africa, be cautious. The US warning must not be totally ignored as we might do so at our own peril at a time when terrorist attacks have become common across some countries in Africa.

There is an urgent need for open and frank communication if wars, including terrorism, are to be avoided.

