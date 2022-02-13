Editorial: Immigration crisis a ticking time bomb

Johannesburg- In his closing remarks during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa aptly told the nation how we South Africans have previously been confronted with difficult choices, and how we have made those choices as a nation.

Among other things, he spoke about the need to forge a new consensus to confront new realities and to rally together to fight corruption, create jobs and achieve a more just and equal society.

One of the realities this country faces is the immigration crisis. Rather than shooting straight to the point about the ever rising crisis, the president was academic in his address, especially against the background of rumours that have been swirling that he will introduce job reservation.

The president chose to rather speak about the revised critical skills list that has been published following what he said were detailed technical work and extensive consultations with business and labour.

He did not speak directly about the immigration crisis facing us. The updated list, according to Ramaphosa, reflects the skills that are in shortage today to ensure that our immigration policy matches the demands of our economy.

He, however, again decided to skirt around the topic, avoiding to name those skills. All the president could tell the nation was that a comprehensive review of the work visa system to explore the possibility of new visa categories was currently under way. We have previously warned the president to stop the habit of shying away from tackling burning issues head-on.

It is a problem that must be discouraged from a head of state. We have no doubt that Ramaphosa is a good man who wants to achieve the best for this country. He has demonstrated a firm commitment to tackle the scourge of corruption, build a capable state and turn around the faltering economic fortunes of this country, among other things.

However, we are afraid that his inability and reluctance to address the immigration crisis will see it explode. This country is sitting on an immigration time bomb. Ramaphosa and his government are fiddling while Rome burns, allowing political opportunists to hijack the issue and fan the flames of violence against foreign nationals.

Already there is a campaign – dubbed “Operation Dudula” – that is taking root across some communities, with angry citizens being rallied to raid businesses owned by foreign traders and buildings claimed to have been hijacked by foreign nationals. The government seems to be at sixes and sevens about the question of immigration.

It is time a national summit on foreign immigration is convened. Such a summit must include all political parties, civil society formations, church groups and bodies representing foreign nationals to reach an accord on this issue.

The government is not going to find a solution to this highly polarising issue without the involvement of all social partners. Difficult decisions, choices and consensus will have to be made before the situation spirals out of control. Time is running out.

