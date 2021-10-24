Empty promises more important than crime wave

Johannesburg – Last Sunday, this newspaper reported on the details of the spine-chilling murder of former Kaizer Chiefs footballer Lucky Maselesele by a mob of Alexandra residents, who purportedly carried out that gruesome killing under the guise of fighting crime.

To recap, Maselesele’s body was smashed with tons of bricks before a pack of pit bulls, which mauled him to death, was set on him.

Maselesele died a cruel death, one which his aunt described to this paper as dying “like a dog”.

There has been no outrage about this barbaric killing, especially from those whose faces we see all over the streetlamp posts and billboards.

They are not concerned about the levels of crime sweeping across the country as they prefer to hold babies in their arms because crime is least on their agenda, as they canvass for votes.

On Wednesday, four Limpopo siblings, aged between six and 15 were kidnapped on their way to school when a group of armed men forcefully took them from a BMW, they were travelling in.

At the time of writing, these innocent kids – Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, 6 – were still missing from their Nirvana home in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Again, we have not seen any outrage from political parties apart from the EFF, which, to its credit, has called on its members to join the search for these children.

The Maselesele and the Modi incidents are merely just two examples of how contesting political parties have chosen to focus on the usual promise to deliver services while failing to tell communities how they are going to tackle and curb the escalation of crime in our communities.

Our political elite has become so indifferent to crime that they don’t see it fit to have this national menace as one of their main service delivery priorities.

Service delivery will never happen under a climate of fear.

