Eusebius McKaiser: State of nation needs fixing if we’re to get the economics right

Johannesburg – Our democracy is not secure for as long as 44.4% of South Africans are unemployed. That translates into 11.9-million people who are capable of working but who, in fact, are sitting idly at home or on the streets.

What does this mean for our democracy?

About 74.8% of youth are neither employed nor in education and training facilities.

The most tragic first implication is that these are millions of citizens whose human potential is wasted. Apart from the human tragedy of living poorly, it is also a grossly ineffective and inefficient way of managing and (not) leveraging the human resources of your country.

Author



Eusebius McKaiser