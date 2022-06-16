From heist victim to suspect

The ANC conference madness is in full swing. One cannot even be robbed of millions of dollars stashed under your mattress without being a crime suspect.

Many South Africans were happy when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president almost five years ago.

It was said he would not steal public funds because he had enough billions of his own. However, the Buffalo surprised us when it was revealed his 2017 presidency campaign was bankrolled in part by dirty money from Bosasa. Surely he could afford to use his own petty cash to sway votes in his favour.

The revelations that he did not report the theft of R60-million from his Limpopo farm has his enemies baying for his blood.

Many crimes go unreported in this country because of our tardy policy. I once reported a smash and grab incident at Hillbrow police station and the cops were irritated that I was wasting their time. One asked me why I was opening the case when I could not identify the suspect unless it was simply for the purpose of an insurance claim.

When my Chino pants and golf shirts grew legs from my washing line, I simply decided not to bother our men and women in blue and opted to shop for replacements.

However, this is millions we are talking about. So, I was chewing the cud with a friend about the 2020 Phala Phala heist this week.

The timing of a case being opened against the president at this stage is obvious for all to see. It’s meant to distract him ahead of the ANC’s elective conference, where he will be seeking a second term.

My friend agrees with those who claim hard cash transactions at game auctions are normal. What surprises me is that not only does the president not trust the police but he also does not trust our banks to keep his loot. Surely he can afford to build a bunker and fire pool at his luxury farm or any of his properties to safeguard his millions. The mattress has always been a risky hiding place, particularly if the ranch catches fire.

The 2020 heist has now come back to haunt him. The crime victim has become a suspect.

We knew Ramaphosa was flush with cash when he bid R20-million for a buffalo as a private individual. His billionaire status has not shielded him from criticism that he serves at the whim of the wealthy mafia instead of the poor who vote for the ANC.

The New Dawn we were promised in 2017 has turned out to be a dusky mirage.

