Madiba’s lessons in collaboration

The month of July is traditionally an opportunity for us as South Africans to make a positive difference in our society in the spirit of selfless giving, exemplified by the late Nelson Mandela.

But there is only so much an individual or individual organisation can do. We are living in a time of complex social challenges and to address them, we need to join forces with others across a wide range of sectors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought valuable insights, lessons, and renewed realisations. One of these is around our interconnectedness at regional, national and global level. And with that, a renewed appreciation for the value of collaboration to address issues.

A good example of this type of collaboration was during the Free State’s vaccination drive last year. The University of the Free State assisted the provincial department of health through infrastructural support at vaccination sites in Bloemfontein and Qwaqwa, and by also providing modelling information and guidance on the spread and the identification of high-risk areas in terms of infections.

Various private sector and civil society organisations raised awareness to get people to vaccination sites. This collaboration between the public, private, and higher education sectors resulted in a smooth and effective process.

Collaboration nowadays permeates every aspect of our core functions as institutions of higher learning.

When it comes to teaching and learning, many institutions have faculty and departmental advisory boards, made up of respected and capable individuals from the different sectors. They ensure that our curricula remain relevant, enabling us to deliver the kind of graduates that the world of work requires.

We have realised the immense value of collaboration on all levels of operation to remain relevant and effectively prepare our students for the world of work. But producing employable graduates alone will not bring down our unemployment figures if these graduates are not absorbed into our economy.

The private sector needs to implement dedicated internships and employment opportunities for young graduates to gain work experience, backed up by government incentives and policies that make it worth their while, and stimulate investment. In short: nothing less than a concerted effort from all sectors is required to take our economy and our country forward.

On its official webpage, national government encourages us to embrace the chance to celebrate Mandela’s life and heed the call to action for people to “recognise their individual power to make an imprint and change the world around them”.

It is, however, imperative that we combine individual powers and efforts in all sectors of society to achieve real social advancement.

Petersen is the rector and vice-chancellor of the University of the Free State

Author