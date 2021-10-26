Soccer Scene: The silence is deafening, take us into your confidence, Motsepe

Johannesburg- It is just over eight months since Patrice Motsepe was elected president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and one wonders what he has been up to because his silence is rather deafening.

Motsepe, a fan of Spanish giants Barcelona, is the ninth-richest man in Africa with a personal wealth estimated at $2.9 -billion (R43-billion) by Forbes magazine.

He also owns 2016 CAF Champions League champs Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Downs boss ascended to the most powerful position in African football with much fanfare following the confirmation of his election without the need for a vote since the brokering of a deal by Fifa that saw his three challengers withdrawing.

Since launching his 10-point plan blueprint on the changes he wants to implement in the running of the continental football body, there has been no word or an update from Motsepe or CAF.

Many would argue that it is still early days but it would do Motsepe a lot of good, and it would greatly help his cause, if he took us into his confidence and informed us on how he was coping in the hot seat.

Remember, the CAF head honcho was catapulted to the position with a relentless push by Safa president Danny Jordaan conspiring with Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

But his detractors were scathing in their criticism of his experience as far as the running of regional, national and even continental football goes. Before his election, some CAF officials rallied against the role Infantino played.

This came against the backdrop of his predecessor, disgraced Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad ending the 29-year reign of the dictatorial Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in a shock outcome to the 2017 presidential election. Ahmad became the first CAF president to be banned by Fifa.

We know and understand the changes Motsepe promised would not be achieved overnight. Nevertheless, we want to know whether he has made any inroads in improving efficiency and professionalism at CAF, and what about the implementation of VAR in all of the CAF senior competitions?

Investment in youth, women football development infrastructure and building commercially viable structures? In the same breath, we want to know from the mining magnate how far he has gone in his efforts to stabilised the financial standing of CAF.

Xolile Mtshazo