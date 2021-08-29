Straight & 2 Beers: Entice, don’t force the masses

Johannesburg – Foot in mouth disease is common, especially among politicians. It’s a pandemic among the governing class and there’s still no vaccine for it.

When he was transport minister, S’bu Ndebele once said traffic cops would be allowed to confiscate your vehicle if you’re caught driving under the influence and the car would be deemed a weapon.

Indeed his cops did exactly that but the motorists successfully approached the courts and Ndebele’s department was left with a bloody nose.

Frustrated by speeding motorists, Ndebele again put his foot in his mouth when he unilaterally claimed the maximum speed would be lowered to 100km/h from the current 120km/h on freeways.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK I agree to the Terms and conditions Log In

Author



Vusi Nzapheza