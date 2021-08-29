VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
Covid-19

Straight & 2 Beers: Entice, don’t force the masses

By Vusi Nzapheza
Ronnie Ntsie, general worker of Clapham High School receives his vaccination against COVID-19 at the Pretoria North City Hall on June 23, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

Johannesburg – Foot in mouth disease is common, especially among politicians. It’s a pandemic among the governing class and there’s still no vaccine for it.

When he was transport minister, S’bu Ndebele once said traffic cops would be allowed to confiscate your vehicle if you’re caught driving under the influence and the car would be deemed a weapon.

Indeed his cops did exactly that but the motorists successfully approached the courts and Ndebele’s department was left with a bloody nose.

Frustrated by speeding motorists, Ndebele again put his foot in his mouth when he unilaterally claimed the maximum speed would be lowered to 100km/h from the current 120km/h on freeways.

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.