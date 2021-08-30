This too shall pass, but we first need to get jabs

Johannesburg – Dear passports, please note that we’re not arrested and still very much alive but battling with the Covid-19.

Since the end of March 2020, we have not been able to make longterm holiday plans. Almost every six months, we find ourselves having to adhere to stricter lockdown regulations.

The stricter regulations often deprive us of many social activities.

They limit our interaction with friends and family, resulting in a loss of income to many artists and entrepreneurs.

Given the fact that the virus does not move, but it is moved by people, these have become necessary interventions to stop it in its tracks.

The rollout of the vaccination programme signalled some hope to bring us closer to all the things we miss. But it has also been opposed by those who may have suddenly decided that they do not believe in science.

Instant scientists now claim that vaccines are an attempt by governments to reduce the population. With every message one sends in the family WhatsApp group regarding vaccination, a new myth against vaccination emerges.

In some instances, through engagements with friends, one realises that their vaccine hesitancy is mainly based on a lack of information.

Engagements with friends have proved to be interesting as they are based on genuine fears.

For me and others who believe in science, we are comforted by the fact that Covid-19 vaccines undergo rigorous testing and validation processes for safety.

These are all backed by data from clinical trials. It has been proven that these vaccines help reduce severe illness and hospitalisation in the event one contracts the virus.

Taking the jab can help us jam together during summer and even give us the opportunity to assure our passports that all is still well.

We can host our families and friends over a nice braai with some comfort knowing that at least we have taken measures to protect ourselves and those around us.

It is sad to witness the difference between the north-west London derby between Chelsea (my favourite English Premier League team) and Arsenal and the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs (my favourite Premier Soccer League team) and Orlando Pirates. In London, Chelsea announced that fans would need proof of being fully vaccinated or a recent negative Covid-19 test result to att end games at Stamford Bridge.

In South Africa, fans are not allowed in stadiums.

If global trends are anything to go by, there is hope that if more people take the jab, there is a possibility to relax some of the strict regulations. The relaxation of some of the regulations will bring a sigh of relief for a lot food vendors who ply their trade during soccer matches outside our stadiums.

The impact of Covid-19 continues to be dire on those who are dependent on sporting and other social activities to earn a living. South Africans are known for their resilience and coming together in the face adversity.

The decision to take a vaccine remains a personal commitment and the government continues to assure citizens that no one will be forced into taking one.

Given the benefits of having most of the population taking the jab becomes a personal contribution to the greater good for our country and its citizens.

The individual decision to take the jab has the power to benefit not only you, but the greater community. Vaccination is now open to anyone who is 18 years and older.

The Gauteng government and civil society partners continue to implement innovative solutions such as drive-through and mobile (pop-up) vaccination sites to take vaccination to people. More vaccination sites are being opened and some sites operate during weekends for the convenience of those who may be at work during weekdays.

The provincial government is also taking the vaccine to various workplaces and taxi ranks.

Let’s make our contribution in the spirit of ubuntu by visiting our nearest vaccination sites and getting the jab.

These sites accept walk-ins, whether people are registered or not. Let’s get that jab for our economy and our loved ones. Vaccines save lives.

• Lebotha is a Gauteng government communicator. He writes in his personal capacity.

