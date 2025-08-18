SACP cries foul over exclusion from National Dialogue

The SACP has accused the government of sidelining it from the National Dialogue.

This topic was discussed at the party’s politburo meeting at Kotane House on Friday, as the SACP was absent from the first National Dialogue convention hosted at the University of South Africa in Pretoria.

The exclusion comes as there are tensions between the tripartite partners SACP and ANC over the communist party’s decision to contest local government elections in 2026.

The SACP has also slammed the ANC’s decision to go into a coalition government with the DA.

SACP urges full inclusivity

Mbulelo Mandlana, an SACP spokesperson, said the process cannot be credible without full inclusivity, emphasising that their absence from the convention was not their choice.

“While some withdrew even before they could be invited and were persuaded by the government to not withdraw, and others withdrew after being invited and forming part of initial preparatory processes, the SACP was excluded altogether.

“Therefore, our absence from the National Dialogue convention on Friday, August 15, 2025, was not because we rejected an invitation but because we were excluded and left behind in a process where the government’s key mantra was to leave no one behind.”

He said the SACP supported a genuine dialogue but insisted that the current process is flawed.

Mandlana said the government should not dominate the process, considering that the National Dialogue is rather for citizens.

Support for Mkhwanazi

The politburo meeting also discussed the need for action on the worsening crime crisis, praising KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for exposing corruption in the justice system.

“If true, the allegations by General Mkhwanazi confirm the standing view of the SACP that the criminal justice system is ridden with corruption that ties certain officials, including senior officers, with the criminal underworld.

“This situation renders the existing core of honest, untainted, and diligent officials and officers ineffective,” said Mandlana.

The SACP said it would support Cosatu as the federation prepares for its central committee meeting later in August.

“It is the conviction of the communist party that a strong Cosatu is crucial for a vision of a future socialist South Africa.”

