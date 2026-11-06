ActionSA crosses one million votes for first time in its six-year history

ActionSA has surpassed the 1-million vote mark for the first time in its six-year existence, as counting continues in the 2026 local government elections.

Speaking to Sunday world at the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Midrand, party spokesperson Matthew George described the milestone as an important achievement for the party, which contested in fewer than a third of municipalities in the country.

Among others, ActionSA is contesting for Johannesburg with Herman Mashaba as the mayoral candidate, Ekurhuleni with anti-drug activist Xolani Khumalo as mayoral candidate, and Nasiphi Moya running for mayor of Tshwane.

READ: Mashaba ‘willing to talk with everyone’ about coalitions, as ActionSA gains ground in Gauteng

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont tells Sunday World that his party is open to negotiate with other political parties around the country for possible coalition. He pointed out that the discussion will emanate from agreements and conditions which would be put on the table. 🎥 Bongane Mdakane — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 6, 2026

Glass in the air for ActionSA’s growth

“We are deeply encouraged by the results that have come in thus far, for a party that is six-years-old we have now become one of the biggest political parties in the country having secured 1 million votes and counting at this stage,” said George.

He said while Gauteng showed immense growth, the party keeps growing across the country particularly the Western Cape, North West and Limpopo, noting that these are the first local government elections where the party has deployed councilors in all provinces.

Coalition talks on the horizon

The party, founded in 2020 by Herman Mashaba, has positioned itself as an alternative to established political parties, with its performance in the local government elections likely to shape its prospects in municipal governance and coalition negotiations.

Mashaba expressed confidence in ActionSA’s electoral gains in Gauteng on Thursday and stated he is open to talking to all parties regarding post-election coalitions. He also highlighted that as mayor of Johannesburg, he would prioritise the push for economic revival.

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Speaking to Sunday World, Mashaba said his immediate priority would be to establish the true financial position of the municipality and present a funded budget to council by the end of February.

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