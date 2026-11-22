MK Party’s Bongani Baloyi is in the running to become Herman Mashaba’s deputy in Johannesburg as coalition negotiators turn from bargaining over posts to putting forward names.

ActionSA is open to the pairing, say people familiar with the talks.

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Baloyi’s prospects depend on what the ANC and EFF demand before they commit to the deal. “The idea is that he will legitimise the government of the City given his scandal-free and good governance history in local government,” they say.

The proposal would reunite two former allies at the head of a government that could shut the DA out despite its firstplace finish.

Mashaba welcomed Baloyi into ActionSA in 2022 after his two terms as DA mayor of Midvaal. They parted ways in 2023 after a dispute over the running of ActionSA in Gauteng. Baloyi now holds the first seat on the MK Party’s Johannesburg list.

Baloyi’s administrative credibility

Those backing Baloyi say his experience in municipal government would give the new administration credibility. Midvaal’s annual report records consecutive clean audits during his tenure from 2013 to 2021.

The MK Party also brings votes Mashaba needs under this proposal. The ANC, ActionSA and EFF have 123 seats between them. The MK Party’s 15 take them to 138 in the 270-seat council, two above the majority mark. The DA holds 91 seats.

The ANC was also given the opportunity to nominate candidates for the deputy mayor position. ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said yesterday that his party had agreed to give the ANC one proportional representation (PR) seat in each of the three metros.

“Our voters will understand that a coalition is about give and take and we need to identify areas where we can give,” he said. “The deputy mayor position is needed; these are huge institutions, so it is significant. This is a small price that is paid for residents to have stability,” he added.

Deputy mayoral position a contest

In Johannesburg, sources say ANC regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku is being positioned for a PR seat that could pave the way for her appointment as deputy mayor or a place in the mayoral committee.

In Tshwane, the ANC has agreed to support ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya for another term as mayor, but the deputy mayoral position has become the subject of another contest.

ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise is among the most influential people in the region, while Aaron Maluleka has emerged as a possible candidate for the PR seat that could position him for the deputy mayoralty.

Outgoing roads and transport MMC Tlangi Mogale is also understood to have been lobbying strongly for the position.

Situation in Ekurhuleni

The situation is equally complicated in Ekurhuleni, said another source, where incumbent mayor Doctor Xhakaza is facing resistance from sections of his party despite enjoying the backing of influential figures in the ANC’s national leadership.

Former regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi has also emerged as a significant figure in the contest after relinquishing his full-time ANC position to pursue a role in the municipality.

ANC Ward 56 councillor Mziyanda Mketsu’s name has come up as a possible mayoral candidate. “His name came from discussions in the region,” a local source said.

Beaumont told Sunday World that ActionSA wants Xolani Khumalo to occupy the deputy mayoral position in Ekurhuleni, adding another contender to the negotiations.

He said ActionSA was working towards concluding the outstanding negotiations be-fore Monday’s inaugural council sittings, when newly elected councillors are expected to be sworn in.

ANC national negotiating team insiders describe the working arrangement with ActionSA, the MK Party and the EFF as a done deal in principle. They expect smaller parties, including the IFP and Afrika Mayibuye Movement, to come in where agreements allow.

The proposal would grant Mashaba control of Johannesburg, allow ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya to remain in Tshwane, and leave the ANC with Ekurhuleni.

Insiders in the ANC national negotiating team told Sunday World the Gauteng deal was done and the former liberation movement would work with ActionSA, the MK Party and the EFF and include other small parties such as the IFP and the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

DA sidelined

The stacking of odds against the DA has been credited to the stance taken by ActionSA leaders against the blue party.Mashaba made it clear from the beginning that discussions with the DA would be futile if Zille and Cilliers Brink continued to be their candidates in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

However, the internal collaboration between Mbalula and Gauteng PTT convenor Panyaza Lesufi has been praised as the decisive factor that sealed the DA’s unfortunate fate.

“Not many ever thought the SG and Panya-Panya (Lesufi) would ever sing from the same hymn book on the dangers of working with the DA; it has finally happened, and the train is moving in Gauteng, which will also influence events in KZN, where the MKP is itching to govern some municipalities and probably the province,” said a member of the national negotiating team.

“The DA was mistaken to assume that the ANC is blindly loyal to them with an SG like Mbalula at the helm; that is why they were provoking us since 2024 in the GNU as if they are an opposition.

“The final straw that broke the camel’s back was them joining the IEC case against the ANC before the elections.

“That arrogance radicalised our SG, who is moving at high speed to review our working relationship with the DA, and it has started in Gauteng and KZN municipalities, where the DA will be left out, which will be given the greenlight by the ANC NEC meeting on Monday.”

Our insiders indicated that the working relationship between ANC, MK Party, ActionSA, and EFF was largely established, with only the specifics of council allocations and collaborative efforts remaining to be resolved.