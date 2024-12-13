ANC condemns discovery of drugs, weapons at DA mayor’s house

The ANC has raised concerns over the discovery of drugs and illegal ammunition at the house of DA mayor of Bergrivier Municipality, Alderman Ray van Rooy.

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, ANC national spokesperson, said this exposed the DA’s abetment of criminal activities under their noses, which undermine the safety and well-being of communities.

According to DA profiles, Van Rooy began his career with the DA as a ward councillor in Bergrivier Municipality in 2000.

Mayor held various positions in council

He continued to serve as a ward councillor and has held various roles within the council. These include speaker, deputy mayor, and chairman of both the Community Services and Administrative Services portfolios.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the police did a great job by conducting an intelligence-driven operation. The raid led to the seizure of cocaine and the weapons. She emphasised that those implicated should also be held accountable for the illegal acts.

“It is no coincidence that these activities are often concentrated in marginalised, predominantly black communities. This is where the DA’s governance has consistently failed to address social and economic inequalities.

ANC says activities concentrated in black communities

“The DA has allowed gang wars, drug trafficking, and other criminal enterprises to flourish. This further entrenching the suffering of the impoverished. They did this instead of building inclusive communities. And this reflects the party’s deeply ingrained racist ideological stance. That which disregards the wellbeing of black communities while shielding the privileged,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

She urged the police to speed up investigations and ensure that justice is done impartially.

Unathi Ntame, EFF Western Cape chairperson, said Van Rooy did not deserve bail. This posed a risk to the whistleblower and the case itself, she said.

Ntame said it was not shocking that this was done by a member of the DA. Considering that Malusi Booi, former Cape Town MMC for human settlements, is still on trial for irregular awarding of a R1-million tender.

“Van Rooy’s involvement with a notorious drug dealer that had to flee from Cape Town to settle on the West Coast, first in Lamberts Bay and later in Piketberg, has aided the drug dealer to expand his operation.

“Drugs have negatively impacted on the social fabric of all communities on the West Coast. Especially the people of Bergrivier,” said Ntame.

