ANC delegates demand review of ‘selective’ step-aside guidelines

A strong view was emerging from delegates at the ANC Limpopo conference that the step-aside guidelines should be reviewed at the party’s policy conference billed for next month.

This is as Danny Msiza was compelled out of the race for the provincial secretary after the ANC’s highest decision-making structure between national conferences, the national executive committee (NEC), recently decided that members charged with serious crimes would be barred from contesting for positions in structures across all levels.

The step-aside guidelines were adopted as part of the governing party’s renewal agenda.

Msiza was arrested last year and charged with allegedly looting from the now-defunct VBS Mutual bank.

A senior ANC member, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said most of the delegates who attended the commissions to dissect a policy discussion document that was disseminated to branches by Luthuli House, wanted the guidelines to be reviewed at the policy

conference.

“We felt that the step-aside guidelines were applied factionally and selectively to eliminate those who differ with the political trajectory the party is taking,” said the member.

Another member, who also did not want to be named, said that delegates also felt that the step-aside guidelines were incongruent with the constitution of the country.

“The constitution says everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. That is the position we want to adopted, If you are charged and found guilty, then you must step aside,” said the member.

The member said if the step aside guidelines are reviewed and set aside and Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha is elected the national chairperson of the ANC in the national conference of the ANC in December, they will be forced to hold a provincial general council (PGV) where they will elect a new leader.

“That is where we will elect Msiza to lead the province,” he said.

Mathabatha was re-elected as the party’s provincial chairperson, a victory that represents a major boost for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term as party leader.

However, Mathabatha will have to relinquish the position if he is elected national chairperson of the party.

Mathabatha’s deputy Florence Radzilani also retained her position, while Msiza’s political protege, Ruben Madadzhe, beat his opponent, Soviet Lekganyane, to be elected provincial secretary.

Madadzhe was a late addition to the slate, following the NEC decision to bar Msiza from contesting.

Also yesterday, the Johannesburg and Tshwane regions of the party were holding their conferences.

The Tshwane conference got off to a rocky start, with some members protesting outside the venue over credentials.

Current regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa was facing a challenge from Eugene Modise, who is regional secretary.

In Johannesburg, a fierce contest was expected between Dada Morero, the long-serving regional secretary who is now contesting Eunice Mgcina for the position of regional chairperson.

Morero is Ramaphosa’s ally in the country’s economic hub.

Gauteng factions were united in supporting ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile to become the party’s deputy.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated ANC provincial elective conference in the North West will finally take place from June 23 to 25 at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

There is a fierce political battle for the provincial chairpersonship between the former ANC provincial chairperson in North West, Supra Mahumapelo, the North West Premier, Bushy Maape and the former North West MEC for local government, Nono Maloyi, who is believed to be the favourite.

The ANC’s head of media and publicity desk in the Greater Taung sub-region, Vela Ntuli, said the governing party in the province needs a solid, tried and tested leader who will unite and rebuild the organisation.

“I and many other silent citizens of this province have no doubt whatsoever that Maloyi will provide proper, revolutionary, conscious and ethical leadership that will translate into economic growth, social transformation, political stability and better life for all. Working with the collective, Maloyi is better positioned to take this province to new heights, thus restoring the confidence of the people in the congress movement,” Ntuli said.

Maloyi’s culpable homicide case was provisionally withdrawn by the Stilfontein Regional Court on May 25 2022.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame said the court provisionally withdrew a culpable homicide case against Maloyi, owing to his application for representation.

“Maloyi has applied for representation to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, for his case to be struck off the roll. Should the application be rejected, the case will be re-enrolled and a new court date set,” he said.

Maloyi is facing a charge of culpable homicide following a fatal crash in 2018 that resulted in a woman, Pontsho Motsamai, losing her life.

