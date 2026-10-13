ANC Ekurhuleni cracks the whip: three ‘disloyal’ members get the boot

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has expelled three members over disloyalty to the party and instructed a sitting councillor to step aside as it cracks down on members accused of working against its electoral interests.

Thato Mashiane, Thembinkosi Lubisi and Sibusiso Dlamini have had their party membership terminated with immediate effect, according to a statement released by the ANC’s Ekurhuleni regional leadership on Monday.

“The ANC regards adherence to its constitution, organisational discipline and respect for duly adopted resolutions as fundamental obligations of membership,” according to a statement by the region.

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Members expelled for alleged disloyalty

The expulsions follow disciplinary and organisational processes initiated after the party issued the three members with notices to show cause on October 2.

The region said a report considered by its regional working committee identified conduct it regarded as serious breaches of the party’s constitution. Among the allegations were supporting political organisations contesting elections against the ANC, campaigning for rival organisations or acting as their sleeper agents.

The regional leadership said members were expected to respect the party’s constitution and decisions adopted by its structures.

Councillor ordered to step aside

In a separate development, Ward 79 councillor Njabulo Mbonani has been instructed to voluntarily vacate his position with immediate effect.

The party has given Mbonani 48 hours from receipt of the official notice to confirm in writing whether he accepts the directive. He has also been asked to cooperate with the handover process.

The ANC has proposed Dorah Mlambo as his interim replacement, subject to the required legal and administrative procedures. The regional leadership has also named temporary replacements for three other wards.

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Interim replacements named

The party said the interim appointments were aimed at avoiding interruptions to council oversight and services while the necessary arrangements were made.

The ANC has approached the Electoral Commission of South Africa and the City of Ekurhuleni Municipality to have the vacancies arising from the decisions formally declared.

The moves come less than a month before the country heads to the polls for the November 4 local government elections.

The regional leadership said it would continue enforcing party rules while ensuring that municipal responsibilities were carried out during the transition.