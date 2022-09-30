E-edition
ANC Johannesburg chair Dada Morero elected new Mayor of Joburg

By Nompilo Zulu

Chairperson of the ANC in Johannesburg, Sello Enoch Dada Morero, has been elected as the new Mayor of the City of Joburg, unopposed.

Morero, who was nominated by Good party’s Lloyd Phillips, accepted the nomination after it was seconded.

The appointment comes shortly after Mpho Phalatse was ousted by 139 votes through a motion of no confidence at the special council meeting convened by the newly-elected Speaker of the city Colleen Makhubele.

Meanwhile, Phalatse’s urgent court interdict has been struck off the roll. The former mayor approached the Johannesburg High Court on Friday to have the council meeting declared unlawful and invalid.

Phalatse argued that the Speaker did not follow the rules of council. She said council rules of order warrant that motions of no confidence be submitted 14 days prior to the meeting.

