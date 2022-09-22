ANC leaderships in Limpopo and Gauteng cement relations

The ANC leaderships in Limpopo and Gauteng have cemented their relations and committed to work together to improve the quality of life in their respective provinces.

In a joint statement following a meeting at Ruth First House in Gauteng this week, both leaderships confirmed that party officials have affirmed a commitment to maintaining continuous dialogue to evaluate progress.

The meeting discussed energy crisis, a proposed high-speed train between Johannesburg and Musina, illegal immigration and stolen vehicles crossing the borders to neighbouring countries, and consensus on leadership ahead of the party’s national elective conference in December.

The meeting also agreed that the privatisation of Eskom is not a solution to energy challenges facing the country.

“The officials have resolved that the energy crisis is a national emergency that demands urgent intervention. The starting point is to prioritise the implementation of an energy mix,” they said in a joint statement.

“This utilisation of a combination of a range of energy sources will meet the energy needs of the country and ensure a sustainable supply of energy. In addition to this, Eskom must increase the grid capacity through, among other things, ceasing the decommissioning of power stations and prioritise maintenance of boilers.”

The ANC officials further resolved that if there are acts of sabotage at power stations, the security cluster must beef up security at all Eskom power stations.

In relation to the high-speed train between Johannesburg and Musina, they said it will be critical to the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) that was conceptualised in 2012 to enhance trade integration on the continent.

“With the promotion of the movement of capital and people for the purpose of facilitating investment being one of the key objectives of the AFCFTA, the high-speed train will contribute significantly to the industrialisation of Musina, a gateway into the SADC [Southern African Development Community] region and Africa broadly.”

They also called on the police, SA National Defence Force, community policing forums and private sector to work together to combat illegal immigration, illegal mining. Both provinces committed to engage the national leadership of the ANC to urgently strengthen border patrols.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received overwhelming support to serve another term as the leader of the ruling party, and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was endorsed to become his deputy.

The meeting further resolved that Limpopo premier, Stan Mathabatha, be supported for the position of national chairperson, and Nomvula Mokonyane was chosen to become the party’s deputy secretary-general.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author