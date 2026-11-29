A political plot worthy of an American television series unfolded in Mpumalanga’s capital on Friday morning when an electoral technicality complicated the ANC’s mayoral deployment plans for the City of Mbombela.

Mpumalanga legislature’s standing committee on public accounts chairperson, Desmond Moela, a protégé of former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza, attended the inaugural council meeting in ANC regalia as a guest rather than a councillor.

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Instead, former Mbombela speaker and ANC Ehlanzeni regional treasurer Morries Mazibane was elected unopposed as executive mayor, acknowledging Moela as “my special guest” during his acceptance speech.

EFF provincial leader Collen Sedibe wasted little time christening Mazibane “Mr Weekend Special”, amid expectations that Moela could eventually assume the position.

At the heart of the political conundrum is the ANC’s electoral decline in the provincial capital after the November 4 local government elections.

The party’s support plunged from 65.2% in 2021 to 47.9%, leaving it with 43 of the municipality’s 90 council seats, three short of an outright majority.

Despite winning 39 wards, the ANC secured only four proportional representation (PR) seats. Moela occupied seventh position on its eight-member PR list.

Moela and former deputy minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini were presented as Mbombela mayoral candidates after national interviews in August.

ANC Ehlanzeni regional secretary Folas Sibuyi told Sunday World on Saturday that the electoral outcome had complicated the party’s deployment programme.

“For a secondary city like Mbombela, the deployment of a mayor is from national. The candidates were interviewed by national,” Sibuyi said.

“We found ourselves having a lesser number of seats. If a vacancy arises, the one that was interviewed by national will come in.”

With the council now constituted, the ANC can pursue changes to its PR representation to accommodate Moela.

In the meantime, Mazibane has been entrusted with the responsibility of steering

the municipality.

“We had to get a mayor. You can’t have a vacuum,” Sibuyi said.

Despite needing only three additional seats, the ANC opted for a broader governing arrangement involving the EFF, SACP, MK Party and ActionSA.

Sibuyi said the shared political ancestry of the coalition partners would facilitate cooperation and advance service delivery.

He also appealed to comrades who had anticipated Moela’s deployment to rally behind Mazibane.

“Our comrades shouldn’t be angry. This is an ANC deployment. At the right time, anyone will be deployed. What we need is to exercise patience. Patience is very key,” Sibuyi said.