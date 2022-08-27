ANC North West provincial conference underway as members vote for PEC

The Northern West ANC provincial elective conference, which was postponed a fortnight ago after the election of the top five officials, is underway to elect the new provincial executive committee (PEC).

ANC members from different branches have gathered in Rustenburg to elect their preferred candidates to the committee.

Multiple sources within the governing party said despite evident divisions at the conference, delegates will cast their ballots on Saturday and the results are expected to be announced on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

In the first gathering, Nono Maloyi was elected party’s provincial chairperson, beating rival Bushi Maepa by 76 votes.

Maloyi’s victory is seen as a boost for ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s campaign to become the organisation’s deputy president when the ANC holds its elective conference in December. Maloyi, who was allowed to contest despite facing criminal charges, is believed to be Mashatile’s close ally.

Mashatile is expected to vie for the deputy president position against Minister of Human Settlements Mamoloko Kubayi, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and incumbent David Mabuza.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author