ANC wins Concourt battle for excluded candidates to contest November 4 elections

The ANC has won its Constitutional Court battle with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), with the court upholding the ANC’s appeal.

This means the ANC will be able to field candidates in all the municipalities for which they missed the registration deadline.

The dispute centres on the exclusion of 181 ANC candidates across six municipalities from contesting local government elections after the party failed to officially press the “Submit as Final” button on the IEC’s online candidate nomination system before the deadline.

While the ANC argued that technical glitches and system barriers hindered their final submissions, the IEC maintained that uploading information is distinct from formal submission and that parties were well aware of the mandatory finalisation step. The Electoral Court previously ruled in favour of the IEC, prompting the ANC’s urgent appeal to the country’s highest court.